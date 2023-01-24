A Hartville man accused of setting up a surveillance camera inside a bathroom at a Cabool convenience store waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week.

Patrick Pitcher, 31, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age. He is held on $750,000 bond, and a motion to reduce the bond was denied Jan. 18. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing that day and the case was transferred to Texas County Circuit Court.

According to a report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

During the arrest process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol were found.

The Cabool Police Department investigated the discovery of the camera.