Cabool’s annual Ground Hog Breakfast is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy the groundhog breakfast and support community projects, an organizer said.

It will be a drive-through only event against this year.

Breakfast will consist of two large biscuits with sausage gravy and a homemade cinnamon roll. Breakfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Cabool Church of the Brethren. It is at 1003 Garst St. in Cabool, across from the elementary school.

Proceeds benefit the Boomerang Bag Project, the Cabool Educational Foundation and STARS Foundation.

“Even if the groundhog says that we’ll have a lot more winter you can be assured that your breakfast purchase will do more good than just taste great,” an organizer said.

The Boomerang Bag project provides nutritious food and snacks to kids who may not have adequate nutrition on weekends.

Advance tickets are $5 and are available at Cabool Tires, 423 Main St.. Tickets at the drive-through will be $6.