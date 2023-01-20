Carole Ellen (Vaughn) Chipps, the daughter of William B. Vaughn and Amanda Rose (Shineman) Vaughn, was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo. She passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, just four days shy of her 80th birthday at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Carole married the love of her life, Howard “Bub” Chipps, on Dec. 22, 1961. To their union, five children were born: Cindy, Julie, Dana, Dallas and Denton.

After raising her five children, she went to nursing school at Arkansas State University and graduated with an Associate of Science in Nursing to become a registered nurse in 1993. Carole enjoyed taking care of everyone around her and spending time with her family. She enjoyed all kinds of crafting, reading, putting together puzzles, playing cards and Farkle. Carole brought home a little dog named Shorty, which became a close companion over the last several years.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William, Robert, and Donald, and one grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Bub Chipps of the home; her brother Charles Vaughn of St. Louis, Mo., and one sister, Sharon Mangoire of St. Louis, Mo; children Cindy (Lyman) Pittman of Success, Mo., Julie (David) Scantlin of Raymondville, Mo., Dana (Kelly) Lowe of Rogersville, Mo., Dallas (Julee) Chipps of Houston, Mo., and Denton (Mary) Chipps of Mountain Home, Ark.; grandchildren Lacey, Holly, Demi, Stetson, Arista, Logan, Ross, Beth, Taylor, Katie Jo, Micah, Sydney and Zoey; as well as 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other cherished family members. Carole always talked about how proud she was of the family and life her and Bub created. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Crossroads Community Church in Raymondville with Pastor Jim Root officiating. Interment is in the Boone Creek Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net.

