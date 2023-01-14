The Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center opens Wednesday to provide free tax return preparation services for active-duty service members, retirees, dependent family members and Department of Defense civilians.

The deadline to file federal taxes this year is April 17.

The Tax Center is at 316 Missouri Ave., Bldg. 315, and the hours of operation are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Tax Center representative Samantha Hooker, staff will operate under a drop-off and pick-up process, and, like in 2022, in-person appointments will not be available.

Below is a list of documents clients may be asked to drop off to have their taxes filed:

a copy of the client’s military identification;

last year’s tax return;

copies of Social Security cards for everyone named on the tax return;

all W-2s and any proof of all other earned or unearned income;

interest statements;

college tuition or student loan payment information;

home mortgage interest payment information (IRS Form 1098)

proof of health insurance (only if through the market place);

a voided check or bank routing and account numbers;

a power of attorney (if necessary to complete a return with an absent spouse);

a completed client intake form (provided by the Tax Center);

any other related documents needed to justify itemized deductions.

While the goal is to assist as many eligible individuals as possible, Hooker said there are certain types of tax returns that cannot be prepared at the Tax Center, to include:

business returns requiring a full Schedule C form;

returns with farming income;

taxpayers filing with three or more rental properties;

prior-year amendments (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

returns covering the sale of a rental home;

large number of stock sales or stock sales without a cost basis;

clergy or minister income;

Missouri return only letter (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

other state only returns (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

returns for taxpayers living more than three hours from post using email-only correspondence;

returns for taxpayers with a spouse living out of state with a power of attorney.

Last year, Hooker said the Tax Center assisted more than 2,000 individuals with their taxes, resulting in nearly $2.5 million in returns.

Call the Tax Center during business hours at 573-596-1040 for more information.