The City of Houston will know within days whether a state application for broadband money will flow locally.

The news came Friday during a webinar hosted by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The city applied for American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the build out of its fiber-to-the-home internet system. State officials said Friday that $1.3 billion was sought by entities. The total pot available totals $265 million. There were 321 applicants.

The state said selections will soon go to the governor’s office and applicants will be notified.

The Texas County Library Foundation also has an application for another program. If successful, it would be help finance a new branch of the Texas County Library in Houston. News on the Community Revitalization Grant is expected by mid-February. The foundation also has a Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program application for state tax credits pending.