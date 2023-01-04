Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook.

She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.

She gave her heart to the Lord at age 12 and was very active in church all her life. Clelia was a member of the Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church and spent most of life in the Bendavis and Fairview community. She lived in Hutchinson, Kan., for 12 years.

She was a homemaker, worked for Cessna Fluid Power Division, and retired after 25 years from Brown Shoe Co. in Mountain Grove, Mo. She loved gospel music. She and Gaylon song with different groups most of their married life. She loved to play dominos with her friends, and she loved her family very much. Clelia traveled to Nashville, Tenn., many times to visit her family there.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylon, on July 23, 1995, after 51 years of marriage; her parents; two brothers, Wesley and Roy Pembrook; and one sister, Myrtle Reeds.

She is survived by her son, Delbert (wife, Carolyn) of Bendavis, Mo.; two grandsons, Darron of Cabool Mo., and Brent (wife, Anya) of St. Helena, Calif.; six great-grandchildren, Levi Pierce, Seth Pierce, Sara Pierce, Cole Pierce, Alexander Pierce (wife, Savannah), and Emma Pierce; and a host of relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Clelia is 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment follows at Bado Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

