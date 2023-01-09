Clyde Russell Rhoades, son of Kelly and Carrie Shultz Rhoades, was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Norwood, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 in his home in Houston, Mo.

He was united in marriage to Patsy Ruth Casaday on Sept. 12, 1948. They were blessed with two children, daughter Linda and son Mark.

They moved to Tulare, Calif., after their marriage and resided there for 49 years. In 1996, after retiring they moved to Houston, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Kenth, Eldon, Roger, Omer, Jess and Dean; seven sisters, Bertha Alexander, Connie Schudy, Margaret Faverty, Ruth Logan, Helen Allen, Pauline Halford and Hester Moles.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pat; daughter Linda Evans of Houston, MO; son Mark and wife Terrie of Willow Springs; five grandchildren, Matthew Evans, Misty Evans, Christopher Rhoades and wife Stacey, and their children Micah, Samuel, Josiah, and Charlotte, with one on the way in May, Sandie Rhoades, Daniel Rhoades and wife Claire; one sister Loretta Kelly of Norwood, Mo.; several nephews, nieces, and a host of friends.

At the age of 18 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served our country from August 1944 through July 1946. He was stationed in the United States and also overseas in Germany.

Clyde was a plastering contractor for over 20 years in Tulare, Calif. His beautiful Spanish textured buildings stand today looking as if they were newly plastered. He took great pride in his work and therefore his work has stood the test of time.

He was converted at an early age and was a totally faithful servant of his Lord and Savior. He and Pat attended the First Church of God all their married lives in Tulare, Calif., and later in Houston, Mo. He attended until his failing health. He continually read the scriptures and faithfully followed them!

His passing is only surpassed by the knowledge of the wonderful place he is now residing in with our Lord Jesus Christ. His presence will continue to be with us!

Clyde will lie in state from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Dr. Richard Wells officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Clyde. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Psalm 23 “The Lord is my Shepherd…”

