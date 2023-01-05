Members of the Texas County Commission met Dec. 28-29 to conduct business at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

Commissioners:

•Held a telephone conference with CPI Technologies on a bid for information technology.

•Conducted a conference call with an attorney related to a Boone Township right-of-way issue outlined in a lawsuit that names the county among the defendants.

•On the advice of its insurance carrier and attorney they approved and signed a mutual general release and indemnification agreement.

•Met with Pierce Township Clerk Linda Bradford to discuss paperwork and the need to update records.

•Visited with Ed Close about procedures for roads at Golden Hills Trail Rides and also talked with Rep. Bennie Cook.

•Met with Stace Holland, TCMH CEO. The commission will work closely with the hospital on several concerns.

•Reviewed an email from Dan Cavander, Barker Phelps Jackson Insurance, on the county’s cybersecurity.

•Reviewed current bills concerning inmate care at TCMH and studied correspondence from Gentry Residential Center.

•Met with a citizen about Shafer Road.

•Heard from Sandy Rohman of Roubidoux Township about filling township board positions when no one files.