The number of influenza cases increased by six during the last week in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department said on Tuesday.

The number since the start of the season stands at 315.

The season-to-date total is influenza A (293), influenza B (21) and one untyped.

Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (23), 2-4 (24), 5-14 (64), 15-24 (39), 25-49 (59), 50-64 (45) and 65 and older (61).