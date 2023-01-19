House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the appointments of House members recently.

State Rep. Bennie Cook (143nd District) was selected by Houston Speaker Plocher to serve as the vice chairman of the House Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety. He will also serve on Professional Registration and Licensing, Health and Mental Health Policy, the Subcommittee on Appropriations – Public Safety, Corrections, Transportation and Revenue, and on the Special Committee on Homeland Security.

“It is an honor to be appointed as the Vice Chair of the Crime Prevention and Public Safety committee,” Cook said. “I am looking forward to serving on all of my appointed committees.”

Cook and Tara Peters, R-Rolla, are also sharing a legislative assistant, Houston native Abby Ice. Ice will serve the two legislators by providing office assistance and working with their constituents. The legislative sharing program saves taxpayers over $41,000 per year.

“Abby is a huge asset to this office,” Peters said. “Not everyone can have sincere empathy when it comes to dealing with important issues to our constituents, and she truly cares and listens to those who need help.”

“I appreciate the good job that Abby is doing to help assist the people of Texas, Phelps and Maries counties,” Cook said. “It is great having an assistant that grew up in the district and understands rural Missouri.”

Constituents of the 143rd House District can now find Cook’s office in Room 203-B, and may reach him through email at Bennie.Cook@House.Mo.Gov or by phone at 573-751-2264.