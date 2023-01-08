State Rep. Bennie Cook officially began his second term in office as state representative for the 143rd District after being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday in the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Cook, R-Houston, takes his place in the Missouri House of Representatives alongside 110 other Republicans and 52 Democrats.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the constituents of the 143rd District,” Cook said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to do during my first term to help make Missouri the best place to live and grow. I’m excited to be able to continue that work over the next two years as we work to build a better Missouri for all, and I look forward to what we can accomplish in our ongoing mission to continue Missouri’s proud legacy.”

After listening to an address by Secretary of State John Ashcroft, the members of the 102nd General Assembly were sworn into office by Missouri Supreme Court Justice W. Brent Powell. The members of the House elected state Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, to serve as House speaker, and state Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, to serve as speaker pro tem.

Cook and other members of the House will await their committee assignments before legislative activity officially begins. Cook was first elected to a seat in the House in November 2020 and was re-elected in 2022.

Constituents of the 143rd House District can find Cook’s office in Room 203 B, and may reach him by email at bennie.cook@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2264.