Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater has issued a report on that office’s activity in 2022.

The coroner investigated 265 deaths last year — 222 were natural and 30 resulted from accidents. There were four homicides and nine suicides.

MARIE LASATER

Lasater responded to 84 death scenes and traveled 6,126 miles during the year.

A breakdown of activity:

•There were 102 hospice or nursing home deaths.

•Toxicology results were obtained in 36 cases. Autopsies resulted in 16 deaths. There were three COVID-19 tests conducted.

•Nine bodies were transported and the county morgue used six times. There were 94 external exams conducted and donor referrals made 11 times. One organ and seven tissue donors were accommodated. A whole body donation was handled.

•There were three unclaimed bodies and two military interments arranged with unclaimed veterans.