A new Texas County law enforcement tax that went on the books on Oct. 1 generated about $148,345 in 2022, according to year-end records from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Voters approved the three-eighths of a cent sales tax earlier in the year.

Texas County also collects three, half-cent sales taxes at merchants’ cash registers. Each totaled about $1.38 million in 2022, which was up about 6.6 percent from 2021 in an inflationary environment.

County coffers also benefit from a “use tax” on out-of-state orders. That contributed $595,039 in 2022, which was up about 16.9 percent from the previous year.