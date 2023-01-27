Members of the Texas County Commission met four days last week as it works to formulate a 2023 budget.

Commissioners:

•Approved a Boone Township contract for this year.

•Visited with Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, on inmate care for the county.

•Held budget discussions with the public administrator and sheriff.

•Attended a quarterly leadership breakfast at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

•Visited with the public administrator concerning a full- or part-time employee in her office.

•Met with Jeff Malam concerning the Township Advisory Board meeting.

•Visited with Grant Wilson of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office on updates from Washington, D.C., and various government issues.

•Visited with Sheriff Township concerning solutions to upkeep of Shafer Road.