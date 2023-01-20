Members of the Texas County Commission were in session over five days last week as it worked toward adoption of the 2023 budget.

Members also:

•Hired E.J. Beckerdite as the maintenance supervisor for the county effective Jan. 25.

•Met with Evan Lewis of Great River Engineering, Springfield, concerning the damaged bridge over the Big Piney River at Baptist Camp Access. [See related story elsewhere]

•Heard a presentation for information technology services from Robert MacLeod, In-House Tech and Business Solutions.

•Received notice that employee Laura Spurlin was on light duty from an accident unrelated to her job. She will continue to stay at home until released by a doctor and can perform duties without restrictions.

•Gave the presiding commissioner authority to sign a right-of-way agreement with MoDOT.

•Acknowledged the hiring of Karissa Hurst as a part-time employee in the assessor’s office effective Jan. 25.

•Acknowledged that the county tax collector would hire a part-time employee for 500 hours. Payment will come from the collector’s tax maintenance fund. It also approved removal of deceased taxpayers from the tax rolls and reviewed that postage costs will increase in 2023.

•Held a telephone conversation with the county prosecutor concerning the county salary commission’s November meeting.

•Heard from the county clerk that she had rehired Sarah Holson as tax specialist effective Jan. 17.

•Discussed establishment of a deputy coroner position.

•Visited with Lee Smith concerning the need for new heating units at the Texas County Administrative Center.

•Visited with Don Stilley of Upton Township concerning the appointment to the board.

•Spoke with Jeff Malam of Pierce Township about personnel issues.

•Received a list from Ron Jones concerning needed repairs and concerns at the Grand Avenue county museum in Houston.

•Visited with Linda Bradford concerning tax rates for Pierce Township.