The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 61-year-old man reported on Dec. 15 that delivered packages had been stolen from his Split Limb Road residence at Raymondville.

The man told an investigating officer that three packages had been delivered to his house and one was missing that contained survival food kits and a solar cooker.

The man said he contacted UPS and was told all three packages had been delivered.

•Jeffery W. Watts, 51, of 3376 U.S. 63 in Cabool, was issued a citation for second-degree property damage on Nov. 26.

A deputy was dispatched to a U.S. 63 residence where Watts’ ex-wife said he had been evicted 30 days earlier but refused to leave. The woman told the officer Watts had been drinking for several days in a row and came to her house to get a soda.

She said that as he was leaving, he punched out the glass in a door, and that she also found a living room window shattered.

Watts was taken to jail. The cost of the damage was estimated at $500.

•A Plato High School official called on Dec. 7 to report a fight in a classroom between two 17-year-old boys from Falcon.

After a deputy investigated, a report was sent to the county juvenile office.

•A 66-year-old Bucyrus woman reported on Dec. 5 that she had been scammed.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had received an email indicating she had purchased two queen-sized mattresses. She then contacted the company that sent the email, believing it was PayPal, to correct the situation.

She said she was told she was charged $450, and she stated that was a mistake. She told the officer that she was told she had been refunded $4,500 and was instructed to pay back the difference by putting it on gift cards and emailing the gift card numbers and security codes to the company. She complied.

•A 63-year-old woman reported on Nov. 23 that a law enforcement officer had kicked in the door at her Malberg Road residence at Cabool and arrested a woman.

An investigating deputy discovered that no law officer had been to the house, but a bail bonds worker had been there to apprehend a woman whose bond had been revoked and take her to jail.

The woman requested charges on the bond company for entering her house without permission. The deputy observed no damage to the door or any other part of the property.

•A deputy responded on Dec. 21 to a report of theft at a Holmes Road residence at Cabool.

A 42-year-old woman there told the officer electrical wiring and a chainsaw had been stolen. There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on Dec. 21 to a report of theft at the fairgrounds in Raymondville.

The officer made contact with a 31-year-old man there who said he had parked his work truck there a few months earlier and that containers on it were open and several ratchets and chains were missing.

Investigation is ongoing.