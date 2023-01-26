An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13.

HAROLD STARKS

Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony).

A deputy was advised that a Texas County Jail inmate had assaulted a jailer who told the officer he had taken Starks out of his cell for a shower at about 8:47 a.m., and when the inmate’s handcuffs were removed he punched the jailer in the face several times.

The deputy interviewed Starks on Jan. 15 and he admitted to the assault, saying the jailer had disrespected him.