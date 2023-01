Bucyrus resident Kutter Warner-Eilenstine displays medals earned in recent archery competitions.

Bucyrus resident Kutter Warner-Eilenstine, 14, earned medals at several archery competitions in 2022.

He placed eighth at the Missouri State 4-H Archery 300 Championship in Columbia, took third at the Missouri Bowhunters Youth Shoot and then won in the youth free style division at the Missouri State 450 Championship.

Warner-Eilenstine is an 8th-grader at Success School.