Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) recently awarded donor-funded scholarships from the Missouri State University Foundation to students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The students were selected based on criteria established by the donors of the scholarships, university officials said.
More information about the scholarships can be found at the financial aid website, WP.MissouriState.edu/FinAid.
The list includes students accepting the scholarships as of Dec. 16.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship
Cabool: Shonda Moore and Paula Riggs
Houston: Shayna Adams and Kristian Bennett
Summersville: Mackenzie Simpson
Bill Burris Endowed Scholarship
Cabool: Madelyne Aaron
Cecil Riley and Greg Prevett Memorial Scholarship
Summersville: Mackenzie Simpson
Donald Flinner Scholarship
Cabool: Cody Allen
Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School
Cabool: Paula Riggs
Licking: Camryn Clayton
Jess and Betty Garnett Family Endowed Scholarship
Cabool: Shonda Moore
Marianna Hoover Endowed Scholarship
Houston: Kristian Bennett
Mary Lou and Don Sallee Endowed Scholarship
Cabool: Madelyne Aaron
Maxine Brown Restricted Scholarship
Houston: Kristian Bennett
Mildred M. Schobert Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Houston: Shayna Adams
Rita J. Turpin Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Cabool: Paula Riggs
Vivian H. Drago Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Cabool: Vanessa Metheney