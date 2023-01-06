Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) recently awarded donor-funded scholarships from the Missouri State University Foundation to students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The students were selected based on criteria established by the donors of the scholarships, university officials said.

More information about the scholarships can be found at the financial aid website, WP.MissouriState.edu/FinAid.

The list includes students accepting the scholarships as of Dec. 16.

MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.

Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship

Cabool: Shonda Moore and Paula Riggs

Houston: Shayna Adams and Kristian Bennett

Summersville: Mackenzie Simpson

Bill Burris Endowed Scholarship

Cabool: Madelyne Aaron

Cecil Riley and Greg Prevett Memorial Scholarship

Summersville: Mackenzie Simpson

Donald Flinner Scholarship

Cabool: Cody Allen

Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School

Cabool: Paula Riggs

Licking: Camryn Clayton

Jess and Betty Garnett Family Endowed Scholarship

Cabool: Shonda Moore

Marianna Hoover Endowed Scholarship

Houston: Kristian Bennett

Mary Lou and Don Sallee Endowed Scholarship

Cabool: Madelyne Aaron

Maxine Brown Restricted Scholarship

Houston: Kristian Bennett

Mildred M. Schobert Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Houston: Shayna Adams

Rita J. Turpin Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Cabool: Paula Riggs

Vivian H. Drago Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Cabool: Vanessa Metheney