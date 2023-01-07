Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is the beneficiary of $554 following this year’s Christmas tree contest hosted by D&L Florist in Houston.

Shari McCallister of D&L Florist hosts the contest annually by decorating numerous trees in her shop with various themes for Christmas. Visitors to the store are asked to vote on their favorite tree with money. One penny counts for one vote, and 100 percent of the funds collected go to TCMH Hospice of Care.

“Voting for a tree has become a family tradition for many,” McCallister said, explaining that grandchildren are brought in by their grandparents, mothers, and daughters, and groups of friends come in together.

Most of the funds collected are small change, but many people vote with paper money, too.

“We are very thankful for a community that truly gives from their heart when it comes to helping others,” McCallister said.

McCallister noted that the fundraising effort is a giving opportunity for many people who might not be asked to give to a local charity regularly.

“The Hospice of Care team took care of my father, Doyle Sillyman, and it’s an honor to be able to give back to them through this contest each year,” McCallister said.

McCallister said the “Silly Daycare” tree was the winner of the 2022 contest, garnering the most votes.

The funds collected will go into the Hospice of Care Fund managed by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation. The funds will be utilized locally to help provide end-of-life care for Hospice of Care patients and their families.

“Our hospice funds are used locally to benefit the patients we serve within a 40-mile radius of TCMH,” Caly Scantlin, TCMH Hospice of Care director, said. “The funds help us meet the needs of area patients and family members that we might not be able to help otherwise.”

“We are extremely grateful for D&L Florist and their longstanding tradition of supporting TCMH Hospice of Care through the Christmas tree contest,” Jeff Gettys, director of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, said. “We admire how they are continuously giving back to help others and the community.”