Services for Bill Monroe, 84, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Roby Baptist Church, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Roby Baptist Church.

Mr. Monroe passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.

