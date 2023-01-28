Houston’s annual Diamond Club spaghetti dinner, bingo night and silent auction has been announced.

Mark your calendar: The date is 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The $10 admission fee includes the dinner with drink, dessert and two bingo tickets. Additional bingo tickets will be available for $1 each. Ages 10 and under are free. Tickets are available for high school baseball players and at the door.

This year’s fundraiser also includes raffling off a Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex scope. The tickets are $10 each and will be sold until May 11.

All proceeds will go to Houston Tiger baseball teams. Donations for the silent auction will be accepted until the day of the dinner. Call Jason Hughes at 417-260-0552