Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

The bridge is between Highway 181 and Highway AV just east of Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, Feb. 9.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area.

For more information, call MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.