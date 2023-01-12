During next week’s second annual Houston Community Foundation boys basketball tournament, the organization is sponsoring a contest with a $100 cash prize.

At halftime of a game on each night, a spectator will have the chance to win a $100 bill by sinking a shot from half court.

Tickets will be available for $1 apiece, or one can or other form of non-perishable food. If the shot is missed, the money will roll over to the next night. There can be only one winner per night.

Food collected will benefit the Texas County Food Pantry.

Helping sponsor the contest are Progressive Ozark Bank, Security Bank of the Ozarks, Simmons Bank, Town and Country Bank and West Plains Bank & Trust.

The tournament is set to begin Monday (Jan. 16). All games will be played in the high school gymnasium.