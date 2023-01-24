A Houston man faces multiple drug-related felony charges after a traffic stop made by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy last Thursday (Jan. 19).

Robert J. Owens, 29 of Houston, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that at approximately 1:14 a.m., a deputy patrolling Highway B in the Houston area observed a vehicle failing to dim its headlights as it approached. The officer initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang and contacted the driver.

Drugs and paraphernalia that were found in a Houston man’s car last week.

The driver, Owens, was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. During the stop, the deputy requested assistance from the Licking Police Department K-9 unit, and the dog alerted to the presence of an illegal substance in the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted on the car and deputies located methamphetamine in excess of 40 grams, capsules containing a substance believed to be fentanyl and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Owens was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $400,000.