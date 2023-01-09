The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•On Dec. 29, an officer investigated a report of tampering with storage units at a U.S. 63 storage facility.

The officer observed damage to locking plates on three units. There are no suspects.

•A 67-year-old Houston woman came to the police station on Jan. 6 and turned in a fake $100 bill she said she found on the ground at the Casey’s General Store gas station on U.S. 63.

The woman said that when she picked it up, the paper felt different, and that when she looked at it she could tell it wasn’t real.

•An officer was dispatched Dec. 14 regarding a report of theft at a Highway 17 residence.

The officer made contact with a 73-year-old woman there who said $6,032 had been stolen from a safe inside the residence.

Two persons are suspects and investigation is ongoing.

•Michael C. Brower, 48, of 15300 Piney Drive in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 23.