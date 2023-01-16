The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Christopher L.W. Hawkins, 32, of 5230 Highway 17 at Summersville, was issued a citation for tampering on Dec. 28.

Hawkins was ticketed after allegedly accessing his former girlfriend’s car while she was at work and going through her belongings. Nothing was reported missing, but the car owner said he didn’t have permission to get into her car and she wished to pursue charges.

•Nathan T. MacDonald, 26, of 423 Brentwood Avenue in Mountain Grove, was cited for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 31.

•Clifford G. Cooper, 52, of 614 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 on Dec. 29 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 26.

•Florence M. Stark, 69, of 673 Faye St. in Houston, was issued a citation Jan. 10 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Sara Yukubousky, 39, of 10981 U.S. 63 in Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 on Dec. 20 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart.

•Lloyd R. Hill, 64, of 11998 Highway 38 at Cabool, was arrested Dec. 31 for having two active Texas County warrants; one for felony charges of second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, and another for a felony charge of driving while revoked and a misdemeanor charge of no insurance.

An officer made the arrest at Walmart after being advised Hill was there.

Hill was also cited for first-degree trespassing, because he was banned from all Walmart properties in May of 2015.