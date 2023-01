Influenza cases in Texas County stood at 228 for the season, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Texas County Health Department.

The season-to-date total is influenza A (210), influenza B (17) and one untyped.

Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (19), 2-4 (20), 5-14 (52), 15-24 (28), 25-49 (36), 50-64 (28) and 65 and older (45).

The health department noted the numbers are lagging due to holidays and some late reporting.