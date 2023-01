Influenza cases in the county inched up only slightly during the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The season-to-date total is influenza A (288), influenza B (20) and one untyped.

Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (23), 2-4 (24), 5-14 (63), 15-24 (38), 25-49 (59), 50-64 (43) and 65 and older (59).