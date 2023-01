An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died early Saturday, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Alan Lancaster, 39, was pronounced at 12:32 a.m.

Lancaster was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and kidnapping, all from St. Louis County. He had been in prison since Jan. 2010.

An autopsy will be conducted, the corrections department said.