An investigation found no intrusion to data systems at the Houston School District after fraudulent IRS forms were sent to some students.

The announcement came Friday.

The district first became aware of the forms on Sept. 30, 2022, when a parent called inquiring about the legitimacy of a letter they received from the IRS. On Oct. 3, 2022, the district received additional calls from parents who received a similar letter.

“We immediately launched an investigation and took steps to confirm the security of our network,” the district said in a statement. “The forensic investigation did not identify any suspicious activity in the Houston R-1 network to connect the outstanding issue with the IRS forms to Houston R-1. Further, we do not have any information on who is responsible for this event.”

The district said data privacy and security are among its top priorities.



