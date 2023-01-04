SCOTT LINDSEY

Texas County Sheriff

2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022.

I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.

On the negative side, unless there is a major policy change in border security the national drug problem will continue to worsen. Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in deadly drugs such as fentanyl in Texas County as a result of a free flow of drugs into the United States.

There are many things happening in the world right now that could point to a rough 2023, however I am proud to be a lifelong resident of Texas County and choose to focus on the positive things we have locally, including citizens that always seem ready to assist one another in times of crisis and work together to help each other out.

I pray that 2023 is a year that people find peace and comfort in the small blessings of life and continue to have the freedom to pursue individual liberty and success.

LAURA CROWLEY

Texas County Food Pantry Executive Director

We’ve just zipped right into 2023 as if 2022 didn’t just start a few months ago, but OK.

The Food Pantry has been very blessed this past year, but unfortunately it’s been a rough year for a lot of our already struggling county members.

I’m not a New Year’s resolution kind of gal, but I am a hopeful person. My hope for 2023 is for more understanding. You don’t have to work at the Pantry to see the downtrodden; most of you just don’t want to look.

Have you ever truly taken the time to consider why someone is homeless or can’t afford groceries or pay their utilities? What crisis might have occurred that’s caused their situation? If you heard the stories you might have understanding.

I’ve been a person that’s struggled, and if you need to hear that story to perhaps understand someone else’s, come see me and I’ll share it with you.

Wishing you love, blessings and understanding this New Year.

TERRA CULLEY

Texas County 911 Director

For 9-1-1, my expectations are always looking to the evolving future.

The agency will be making some upgrades, starting with some dated analog radio communication. As technology advances, we are on track to start receiving text to 9-1-1 within the next few years.

I will continue to highlight the heroes under the headset and push for change with the 9-1-1 telecommunicator classification.

My hopes going ahead, in this new, unknown, ever-changing world, would be that everyone be more understanding, have more patience and generally more kindness for one another – starting with ourselves, our communities, our state and country. It may be an adage, but I believe it to be true, that one act of kindness will lead to two, and multiply forth.

JUSTIN COPLEY

Houston School District Superintendent

We are excited to welcome our staff and students back for the 2022-2023 school year!

As we jump into 2023, I am looking forward to continued growth for the Houston R-I School District. In 2023, we will continue to focus on our Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, which represents a collective vision defined by our community of stakeholders for the future success of all students. We believe the strategic plan brings renewed focus, purpose and enthusiasm to our work of preparing students to succeed in their personalized path of learning and growth. Our focus areas will be on effective teaching and learning, collaborative climate and culture, alignment of standards, curriculum and assessment, equity and access, facilities improvement and finance.

Additionally, we are excited to continue to develop our hashtag vision for ourselves, our students, and our community partnerships:

#HoustonFutureReady (academic and future readiness)

#TheBestWillBe (mindset; vision for all things Houston)

#TheTigerWay (athletic & activity achievements)

#OurTeamOurTown (community partnerships)

Our amazing staff have done a tremendous job and will continue into 2023, above and beyond, to meet the needs of our students and families by staying focused on our mission: Expecting excellence…learning for all!