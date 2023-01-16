Jody Ray Yarbor, 47, was born Sept. 12, 1975, in Oakland City, Ind., to Gerald Wayne Yarbor and Teresa Darlene Doerner Motley. He passed away Jan. 7, 2023, in Houston, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Yarbor is survived by his wife, Angela Yarbor; a stepson, Bobby Bates; his mother, Teresa Motley; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Debra Bates; two brothers, Anthony Yarbor and Nicholas Yarbor; a sister, Annette Yarbor; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He had many hobbies which included collecting die cast cars, flashlights and electronic gadgets. He loved flying his drones and playing video games. He enjoyed family time, playing cards and board games with them. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.

Arrangements were handled by Evans Funeral Home, Houston.