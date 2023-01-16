John Arthur Beller was born Sept. 9, 1929, in New Castle, Neb., to Russell Dean and Laura Eva (Miille) Beller. His siblings were Mary, Leo and Lois. The family moved to Houston, Mo., in about 1933, where John attended school, graduating with Houston High School’s class of 1947. He was raised in the Houston Christian Church.

After graduating high school, John took a job at a slaughterhouse in Sioux City, Iowa, before returning to work nights on the cleanup crew at Producers’ Creamery Company in Cabool, Mo. He would continue to work for them for 44 years, eventually retiring as Plant Manager from Mid-America Dairymen (as it was then known).

On June 18, 1950, John and Ila “Marie” (Grose) of Raymondville, Mo., were married in Salem, Ark. To this union, six children were born: James L., Donald R., Everett D., Linda D., Debra D., and Robert D. Beller. John, Marie and their family lived on a farm just south of Cabool, Mo., where they raised beef cattle.

John became a Christian at an early age, and as an adult, became a member of Cabool Christian Church, where he served many years as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher.

Through the years, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, family road trips and get-togethers, cattle and horse auctions, wagon and team driving, farming, and various church activities.

He served on the boards of rural Union School of Cabool and Kabul Nursing Home for several years.

John passed away peacefully at the age of 93, at Kabul Nursing Home, in Cabool, Mo., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, where he had resided for five years.

Preceding him in passing were his grandparents; parents; daughter, Linda Denise; son, Donald Ray and sisters, Mary Haithcock and Lois Hutsell. Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Marie; children, James (Pamela) Beller, Everett (Dixie) Beller, Debra (Dale) Bratton and Robert (Mary) Beller, all of Cabool, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Lin Beller, Mountain Grove, Mo.; brother, Leo (Marcia) Beller, Jasper, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Grose, Raymondville, Mo., and Nadine (Kenneth) Lay, Houston, Mo.; and brother-in-law Melvin “Red” Hutsell, Centralia, Mo.

Ten grandchildren, Leslie (Shane) Patterson, Springfield; Barbara (Shawn) Watson, Cabool; Lainie (Andy) Knehans, Rolla; Glenn (Sarah) Beller, Mountain Grove; Rance (Kamber) Beller, Cabool; Misti (Brian) Thiele, Cabool; Jonathan Bennett, Cabool; Jessica Bratton, Cabool; Alysha (Zach) Dotson, Cabool; and Jason Beller, Mountain Grove; 20 great-grandchildren, Ava, Maguire and Sadie Patterson, Springfield; Justin and Paige Watson, Cabool; Sophia and Parker Knehans, Rolla; Scout, Asher, Barrett and Saylor Beller, Mountain Grove, Kaitlen (Cody) Kelley, Cabool, and Zachary Beller, Cabool, Lily and Lucy Thiele, Cabool, Addison, Molly and Bexley Dotson, Cabool, Kyle Beller, Cabool and Kash Beller, Mountain Grove; two great great-granddaughters, MarLee Watson, Cabool, and Kollins Kelly, Cabool; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

John A. Beller (lovingly known as “Papa”) lived a good, long life, surrounded by the love of his Lord and his family. He was a hard worker and always willing to help anyone, at any time. No one came to his door without being offered a chair, something to eat and drink, and a prayer. His wish was that everyone would come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Cabool Christian Church with John Stone officiating. Pallbearers are Shane Patterson, Rance Beller, Brian Thiele, Jason Beller, Jonathan Bennett, Glen Beller, Shawn Watson, Andy Knehans and Zach Dotson. Interment is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cabool Christian Church, in his name.

