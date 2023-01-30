Katherine Elizabeth Atkisson left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 60 years. She was the daughter of Edward Atkisson and Sylvia (York) Atkisson. Her date of birth was Aug. 8, 1962.

She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; her father, Edward Franklin Atkisson; one sister, Angela Louise Atkisson; one niece, Alisha Marie Atkisson, and many more precious family members.

Kathy is survived by her mom Sylvia Evelena Atkisson; two sisters, Kay (James) Crider and Lisa Atkisson; one brother, Dewayne Atkisson, all from Raymondville, Mo.; she has three loving nephews, Aaron (Marissa) Atkisson of Raymondville, Wesley (Katlyn) Atkisson of Raymondville, and Dalton Atkisson of Licking, Mo..; four great-nephews, Ethan and Jaxon Atkisson of Willow Springs, Mo., and Enix and Cayden Atkisson of Raymondville; she also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and many dear friends.

Kathy attended Licking High School. After graduation she went to work at Brown Shoe Company in Houston. She attended church at Full Gospel Mission in Raymondville where she taught Sunday School. After moving to Houston, she went to Souls Harbor Family Worship where she also taught Sunday School until her health failed. Kathy enjoyed Christian music and she loved to go fishing. Katherine can now rest in peace with her Heavenly Father and her loving family. We will always love and miss her dearly.

A visitation for Kathy is noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Mahan Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

