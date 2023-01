A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.

Ruiz was the driver in an Oct. 3 accident that claimed his 9-year-old son near his hometown, authorities said.