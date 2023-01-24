Marilyn Frances Romines, daughter of Elmer Ernest Romines and Ruth Rogers Romines, died Jan. 1, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. She was 76 years old.

Marilyn grew up in Houston and was active in Houston United Methodist Church and many school activities. She graduated from Houston High School in 1964 and later graduated with honors from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

In 1982, she moved from Missouri to Alexandria, Va. and received a Master’s Degree in art history with honors from George Washington University. Although she was in ill health, she taught art history at several Virginia community colleges. She especially enjoyed introducing her students, many of whom had never entered a museum, to great art in Washington, D.C. museums. She also lectured at the National Gallery of Art and the Corcoran Gallery.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Marjorie Ann Romines, and numerous cousins and friends. Her ashes will be buried in the Romines’ family plot at Houston Pine Lawn Cemetery, near the graves of her beloved parents.

