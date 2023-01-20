Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles and sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot and sent several agencies to assist. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital were dispatched, as well as the Houston Fire Department, Houston Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation continues. Two people were sent to the hospital.