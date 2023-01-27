Paul Kenneth Morrison, Kenney to those who knew him best, was born Feb. 12, 1953, to Paul and Bernice Morrison in Galesburg, Ill.. He died Nov. 18, 2022.

Kenney is survived by his three sisters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo. and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn. He would tell you he was an uncle nine times and a great uncle 16 times. He loved life and his family and taught us all many lessons through the years.

He participated in Special Olympics for several years. He loved working at the many different sheltered workshops in Missouri and most of all the workshop in Houston, Mo., where he worked for 35 years. Kenney also was one of the biggest Cardinal fans you’d know. He enjoyed going to Cardinal baseball games.

You could catch him singing along with all his favorite country artists on the radio where he never missed a beat or words. He will be greatly missed by many.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at New Life Free Will Baptist Church in Licking, Mo.

All are invited to celebrate his life with family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Opportunity Sheltered Industries, 1085 Opportunity Circle, Houston, Mo., 65483.

