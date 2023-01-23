The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Matthew N. Vasseur, 26, of 5596 Highway Z at Cabool, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way resulting in an accident, driving without a valid license and not wearing a seatbelt after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 14.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for no insurance: Erma J. Tyree, 78, of 5599 U.S. 63 in Houston.

•An officer investigated the theft of a pair of Ariat work boots valued at $74.66 from the Orscheln Farm and Home store.

An employee told the officer she had witnessed a man leaving the store’s clothing section wearing a new pair of boots with his pants tucked inside them. She said she pursued the man and a woman who was with him out of the store and saw them leave in a green Jeep.

The woman said she then found an old pair of worn boots in the box the new boots were taken from. She said she and a fellow employee were able to identify the man as a 26-year-old area resident, and she showed the officer a photo of him on Facebook.

The officer recognized the suspect from previous encounters. Attempts were made to contact him without success.

Evidence was photographed and a report was sent to the county prosecutor.