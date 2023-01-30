The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Nathaniel R. Kalnas, 21, of 3009 Courtney Drive at Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated – drugs, operating a motor vehicle with no operable taillights and no insurance after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road at about 7:35 p.m. Jan. 17.

An officer made the stop after observing a gray Ford F-150 pulling a trailer with no working taillights on the truck and no operable trailer lamps.