The Houston Herald is one of the many resources the library uses to promote our book inventory and activities for the community.

We appreciate their support so much!

Another resource we like to use is Facebook. If you have not found our Facebook page and “liked” it, please do.

Jan. 25 is “Library Shelfie Day.” This day is an opportunity for book lovers to display their favorite books. Come into the library and take a selfie with your favorite books and we will post you on Facebook!

Some new novels on the shelves for this New Year are: “The Key to my Heart” by Lia Louis, “The Choice-The Dragon” by Nora Roberts, “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel, and “A Cackleberry Club Mystery 9” series set by Laura Childs.

For kids, we have several new “Seek & Find” books.

The Houston branch is looking for all you book lovers out there that would like to start a reading club or volunteer for our “Friends of the Library” group. Contact me at the Houston branch if you’re interested.

Ongoing weekly activities at the Houston Branch include Story Times with Crafts Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Lego Club on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All branches have gently used books for sale and proceeds help the library purchase new books.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also offer several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Stay tuned for something new we will be doing in all Texas County Library branches during February…

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.