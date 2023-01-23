The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 46-year-old woman called Jan. 13 to report that her 44-year-old brother’s 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo valued at $5,900 had been stolen.

The woman told a deputy that she had been driving on Highway 32 on Jan. 7 and gotten a flat tire about two miles from Pittman’s Store. She said she left the car by the side of the road and called for roadside assistance.

The woman said that she hadn’t heard from roadside assistance and called them on Jan. 9. She said she was told the car was never picked up, so she sent a family member to look for it and it was gone.

There are no suspects.

•A 39-year-old man reported on Jan. 15 that he had found a shotgun on top of a barn at his father’s farm on Colburn Road at Cabool.

The man said some “shady people” had just been evicted from the location.

An investigating deputy observed that there were no serial numbers on the gun (a JC Higgins Model 20) and that its barrel might have been cut off to shorten its length. Investigation continues.