On Jan. 4, 2023, Rosalie Virginia Baker passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was the daughter of Michael and Wilma (Murray) Kozemczak born on Aug. 27, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo.

Rosalie married Donald Baker on Sept. 1, 1956. They shared a love and respect for each other in their 66 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children Donald Jeffrey Baker and Cheryl Denise Baker.

Preceding in her death were her parents Michael and Wilma; her son Donald; her grandson Donald Wayne Baker; and her brothers Michael and Kevin Kozemczak.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter Cheryl; her three grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her sister Joan McCann; and her brother James Kozemczak.

She was a loving, kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend sharing her gift for creativity. Her passion for the arts carried onto her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a truly gifted artist she inspired all those closest to her.

Her beautiful vibrant spirit will be greatly missed. She has left this world brighter and more beautiful for all of us. We are truly grateful to have had her in our lives.

A celebration in honor of the life of Rosalie Baker will be held in St. Louis, Mo., at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Rosalie.

