A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $1 million Scratchers prize in Salem on a weekend and said he couldn’t wait to claim his prize.

“I don’t think I slept all weekend,” he laughed, as he later redeemed his winning ticket at lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

He recounted that after a trip to a farmers market, he had purchased two “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers tickets at Phil-Mart, 500 S. Main, in Salem.

He won a $100 prize on the first ticket. On the second ticket, he uncovered one of the game’s $1 million top prizes.

“It’s very overwhelming,” he shared. “This isn’t the first time I’ve won – but it’s definitely the largest.”

In fiscal year 2022, players in Dent County won more than $3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $301,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $208,000 in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Due to action by the Missouri General Assembly, the lottery does not release the names of winners.