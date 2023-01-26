Sandra Matthews, 72 of Amoret, Mo., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009).

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Benjamin Cemetery, Amoret, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

Sandra was reunited with her beloved Yorkie Precious, and together they walked into the arms of our Beloved Savior Jesus Christ. Sandra was born Dec. 23, 1950, in Houston, Mo., to Carl and Verneta (Hale) Stewart. She grew up in Houston, Mo., and attended Houston High School. She worked for Continental Container Company in Lenexa, Kan., for 31 years. In her early years Sandra loved to take rides with her father in his 18-wheeler, she enjoyed family trips to Branson, Mo., and Grove, Okla., going to yard sales, spending time with family, friends, her Yorkies, and was a huge fan and supporter of her grandson Brayden, who races Motor Cross at tracks in Adrian and Merwin. Sandra undoubtably was most well-known around Bates County as the lady with the most adorable, beautifully dressed miniature Yorkies, Precious and Little Bit. She lived in Bonner Springs, Kan., for more than 20 years, and moved to Amoret, Mo., when she married her husband Steve Matthews in 2003.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Lucy Stewart, Herbert and Myrtle Hale, her parents Carl Stewart and Verneta Williamson and husband Pete, her sister Kathy Stoner and her aunt Freida Roberts.

Sandra is survived by her beloved husband Steve Matthews of the home, her daughter Tammy Smith of Leavenworth, Kan.; her son Justin Smith and wife Heather of Evans, Ark., her grandchildren Makayla, Brayden, Hunter, Jake and Casey Dean; her siblings Carl Stewart Jr. of Clever, Mo., Kerry Hartman of Houston, Mo, Craig Stewart and wife Christine of Success, Mo., Lori Lalumia and husband Gary of Blue Springs, Mo., and many beloved nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

