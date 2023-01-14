The Houston board of education extended the contract of the district’s superintendent through the 2024-2025 school year during a meeting Tuesday. Members also handled personnel matters.

Dr. Justin Copley is completing his first year as superintendent following his tenure as high school principal.

The board accepted the resignations of Cara Couch, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31; Anthony Newsome, high school mathematics, effective at the end of the school year; and Donna Hoggatt, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 15.

Members hired Alycia Skyes-Thornton and Brandi Raby as paraprofessionals for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board also met with Copley regarding administrator evaluations.