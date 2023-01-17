Members of the Houston board of education held a short meeting last week.

The board:

•Set the out-of-district tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year at $5,250. The current school year figure is $5,000.

•Heard a report from the district athletic director and administrators updating the board on building activities.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, highlight grants or grant award notices totaling $818,544, heard an update on a project to improve bus, campus radio communication and the school will partner in the coming weeks with EGL, a vendor, to help support the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Process (CSIP). Copley also gave an update on the district’s architectural/master planning process. There have been no major changes.

•Learned that Dr. Jon Turner of Missouri State University in Springfield was unable to attend the meeting due to a family emergency. He was to speak on his research on four-day school weeks.

•Will meet next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the high school library. The board will also hold a 5 p.m. public hearing that day to hear comments regarding the designation of a School Protection Officer, who would be able to carry a concealed firearm.