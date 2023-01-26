The 30th “Share Your Heart” campaign is underway to benefit two Ronald McDonald House programs in Springfield.

Each provides lodging, hope and comfort for families of seriously ill children who travel far from home for medical treatment. Figures show 572 families from Texas County have benefited since 1988. (including 129 from Houston)

Here’s how the drive works: With each donation at a McDonald’s, participants receive a red ($1), pink ($5) or gold ($20) heart to place their name on. The event runs from Jan. 24 through Feb. 28.