Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey has announced the hiring of Paul Nawrath as a new deputy.

Raymondville resident Paul Nawrath is a new deputy for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Nawrath graduated from the law enforcement academy at Drury University on Dec. 17, 2022, and is assigned to the patrol squad of Sergeant Reuben Salazar.

Prior to attending the law enforcement academy, Nawrath served in the United States Marine Corps and began his duties with the sheriff’s office as a jailer in 2021. He resides in the Raymondville area.

“I really enjoy seeing a person take the opportunity to start out gaining experience working in the jail and then moving on to deputy sheriff,” Lindsey said. “Deputy Nawrath’s loyalty and commitment have reflected that he is ready to take on the challenge of patrolling Missouri’s largest county.”